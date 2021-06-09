HUNT Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $27.31 million and $40,118.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.88 or 0.00907512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.63 or 0.08926556 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

