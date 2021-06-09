Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,604. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

