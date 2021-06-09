Huobi Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288.01 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.49 or 0.00038814 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $288.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00905182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.81 or 0.08898395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049236 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.