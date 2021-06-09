HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:HVBC opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

