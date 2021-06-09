HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.22 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $196,431.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

