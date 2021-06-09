I/O Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,222.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $4,222.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00477822 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019592 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.42 or 0.01259654 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,917,587 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

