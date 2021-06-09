IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.47. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 762,339 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMG. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

