ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Price Tops $0.0107

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $168,813.97 and approximately $45,109.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00229895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00212524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.72 or 0.01323943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.79 or 1.00349510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.