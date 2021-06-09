Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.84. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 283,055 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 340,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

