Idavoll Network Price Reaches $0.0151 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $144,811.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00235522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00216269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.44 or 0.01304082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.69 or 0.99809850 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,899,229 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

