IG Gold (IGG) One Day Volume Hits $35,774.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and $35,774.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002421 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00061578 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00225273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

