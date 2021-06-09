IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 462,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 480,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAC Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,751,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

