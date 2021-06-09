ImageCoin (IMG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $162,092.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $334,190.19 and approximately $162,092.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 659.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,209,073 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

