Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Impinj worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.