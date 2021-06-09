Incent Trading 67.2% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Incent has traded 67.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $305,147.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00232927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00211143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.94 or 0.01310481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,550.44 or 1.00008802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

