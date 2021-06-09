INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 8,591 shares.The stock last traded at $65.80 and had previously closed at $66.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,690,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

