Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.37

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and traded as high as $41.47. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 1,094 shares trading hands.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

