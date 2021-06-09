ING Groep NV Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ING Groep NV increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. 206,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

