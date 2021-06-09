ING Groep NV Has $60.08 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,959 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $60,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. 81,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

