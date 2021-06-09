ING Groep NV Purchases 162,241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,241 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $57,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.43. The firm has a market cap of $321.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.