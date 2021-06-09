ING Groep NV Sells 219,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 621,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,955,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

