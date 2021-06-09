Injective Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $52.30 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00024881 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $254.18 million and approximately $52.30 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00900511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.83 or 0.08862013 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,527,373 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.