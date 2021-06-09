Innova (INN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $103.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $382,152.85 and $103.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.