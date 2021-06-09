Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 858,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,987,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

