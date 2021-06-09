Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,725 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 4.38% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares during the period.

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

