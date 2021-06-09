INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $3.35 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $603.26 million and $127,283.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $3.35 or 0.00009273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00913519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.75 or 0.09041594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049608 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.