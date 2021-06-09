Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS IVREF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

