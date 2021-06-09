Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys 9 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,734 ($22.65) per share, with a total value of £156.06 ($203.89).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($192.25).

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, with a total value of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

LON:IMI traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,721 ($22.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,672. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,544.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57.

IMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

