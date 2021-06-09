Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires 86 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern purchased 86 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £148.78 ($194.38).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Pete Redfern acquired 83 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($196.28).

On Friday, March 26th, Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).

Shares of TW traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.05 ($2.22). 6,306,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

