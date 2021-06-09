Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires 86 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern purchased 86 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £148.78 ($194.38).
Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Pete Redfern acquired 83 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($196.28).
- On Friday, March 26th, Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).
Shares of TW traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170.05 ($2.22). 6,306,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 509.92.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
