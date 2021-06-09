Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00.

ASAN traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. 3,107,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.11. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

