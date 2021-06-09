Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Sells 650 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,354,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BGNE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $347.85. 102,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,758. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.49. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

