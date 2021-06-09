Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells 656 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total transaction of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $347.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.