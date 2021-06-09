Insider Selling: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$17,550.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$604,037.28.

Michael Eric Prenzlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58.

CHW stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.35. 17,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,770. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.28. The firm has a market cap of C$213.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.57.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.