Insider Selling: Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Getech Group Plc (LON:GTC) insider Jonathan Copus sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).

Getech Group stock traded down GBX 0.86 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.24 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Getech Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.36 ($0.61). The firm has a market cap of £15.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

About Getech Group

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers Globe, a geospatial information product that provides paleo geographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of oil and gas.

