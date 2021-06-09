Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

