Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells 85,099 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,681.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 7,557 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,671.00.

On Monday, April 12th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 14,100 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $42,441.00.

NASDAQ:PANL remained flat at $$4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 194,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $597,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

