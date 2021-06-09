Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells 1,546 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00.

RETA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.40. 206,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,254. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.