Insights Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,963.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $60,963.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,568,399 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

