INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 16th

INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 16th. INSU Acquisition Corp. III had issued 21,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of INSU Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIIU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,570,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

