Insured Finance Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0717 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $60,721.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00220747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00208919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01307238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.78 or 0.99994016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,231,580 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

