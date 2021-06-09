Insureum Reaches Market Cap of $6.12 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Insureum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $367,120.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.84 or 0.00907616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.15 or 0.08943349 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

