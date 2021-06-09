INT Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $10.81 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00122112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.20 or 0.00931119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.61 or 0.09244669 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

