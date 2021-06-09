Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Trading Down 4.8%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 81,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.