International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.35

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.35 and last traded at $147.23, with a volume of 32086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

