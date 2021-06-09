Internet Computer Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263.08 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $10.16 billion and $263.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $81.83 or 0.00221471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00210841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $519.75 or 0.01406705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,924.16 or 0.99934908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.97 or 0.01001332 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

