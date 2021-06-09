InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,326 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 157.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $604.76. 226,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512,816. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $582.58 billion, a PE ratio of 603.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

