InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 35,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

