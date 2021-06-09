InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,307. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.