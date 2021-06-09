InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 40,579 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,579 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.9% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

