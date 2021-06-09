InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 72,457 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.33. 127,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,443,269. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55.

